'Dhamaal 4' Brings Back Satish Kaushik with AI Tribute

Guwahati: Dhamaal 4 has finally hit cinemas, generating tremendous excitement among audiences thanks to its star-studded cast, entertaining trailer and the enduring popularity of the comedy franchise.

The film opens with a special animated sequence featuring the late Satish Kaushik as his iconic character, Bata Bhai. Kaushik, who memorably portrayed the character in Double Dhamaal (2011), has been recreated using CGI and artificial intelligence, offering fans a heartfelt tribute. As a mark of respect, the film's opening credits also acknowledge his wife, Shashi Kaushik.

The opening sequence also includes Jackie Shroff, marking his second special appearance in the Dhamaal franchise. In Total Dhamaal (2019), Shroff voiced a humorous tapori-style GPS that became a memorable highlight of the film.

Directed by Indra Kumar, Dhamaal 4 reunites the franchise's core cast, including Ajay Devgn, Riteish Deshmukh, Arshad Warsi, Sanjay Mishra and Jaaved Jaaferi. The film also stars Esha Gupta, Sanjeeda Shaikh, Anjali Anand, Upendra Limaye, Vijay Patkar and Ravi Kishan, adding fresh faces to the ensemble.

Presented by Gulshan Kumar and T-Series in association with Devgn Films, Dhamaal 4 is produced by T-Series Films, Maruti International and Panorama Studios. The film is produced by Ajay Devgn, Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Ashok Thakeria, Indra Kumar, Anand Pandit and Kumar Mangat Pathak.

Another highlight of the film is the song Paisa Lao, a recreated version of the Italian folk song Bella Ciao, which gained worldwide popularity after featuring in the acclaimed web series Money Heist. The track has been composed by Tanishk Bagchi and sung by Neeraj Shridhar.

The film concludes with a teaser for the next chapter in the franchise, confirming that Dhamaal 5 is set to follow.