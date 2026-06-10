'Dhamaal 4' Set to Release on 10th July, Trailer to release on 12th June

Guwahati : The much-awaited comedy entertainer Dhamaal 4, starring Ajay Devgn, Riteish Deshmukh and Arshad Warsi, is set to hit cinemas on 10th July.

The release date was announced by Devgn through his Instagram Story on Wednesday, where he shared the film's latest poster featuring the new release date. The makers have also confirmed that the trailer will be unveiled on 12th June .

Directed by Indra Kumar, Dhamaal 4 promises another dose of the franchise's trademark humour and chaos. Alongside the lead trio, the film features an ensemble cast including Sanjay Mishra, Jaaved Jaaferi, Sanjeeda Shaikh, Anjali Anand, Upendra Limaye, Vijay Patkar and Ravi Kishan.

The Dhamaal franchise began with the blockbuster Dhamaal in 2007 and went on to become one of Bollywood's most popular comedy series. It was followed by Double Dhamaal in 2011 and Total Dhamaal in 2019, with all three instalments directed by Kumar.

Dhamaal 4 is produced by Ajay Devgn alongside Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Ashok Thakeria, Indra Kumar, Anand Pandit and Kumar Mangat Pathak. The film is presented by Gulshan Kumar and T-Series in association with Devgn Films, and is a production of T-Series Films, Maruti International and Panorama Studios.

The film was previously scheduled for release on 12th June , but has now been pushed back to 10th July.