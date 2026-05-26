Bollywood actor Pulkit Samrat shares healthy morning routine and breakfast ritual

Bollywood actor Pulkit Samrat has shared a glimpse into his interesting morning routine, which includes red light therapy for his face, a strong cuppa Joe, and a hearty plate of Turkish eggs paired with lentil bread to kickstart the day on a healthy note.

Pulkit shared a peek into his regime on his stories section. His first picture featured the actor taking some red light for his face and wrote: “Morning begins with Red Light Therapy for face, hair and eyes.”

He then shared a picture of his coffee mug and wrote: “Then cuppa Joe takes over!”

The last photograph featured his healthy breakfast plate and wrote: “Yum!! Turkish eggs with sprouted moong bread.”

Pulkit’s recent release is “Glory”. The show has names such as Divyenndu, Ashutosh Rana, Sikandar Kher, Sayani Gupta, Yashpal Sharma, Jannat Zubair, Kunal Thakur, and Kashmira Pardeshi in pivotal roles. (IANS)

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