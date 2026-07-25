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CJP Founder Abhijeet Dipke Diagnosed With Typhoid

Abhijit Dipke posted a video on social media platform stating he has been feeling unwell for the last few days
Abhijeet Dipke
CJP Founder Abhijeet Dipke Diagnosed With Typhoid
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Guwahati: The Cockroach Janta Party’s founder Abhijeet Dipke has  revealed that he had been diagnosed with typhoid, but said the illness will not  weaken the movement for the resignation of Union Minister for Education Dharmendra Pradhan, which is being carried out nationwide.

Today, Dipke posted a video on social media platform stating he has been feeling unwell for the last few days and is receiving medical treatment. He further stated that he had been diagnosed  with typhoid and is taking intravenous (IV) medicines every day.

Despite his health condition, Dipke expressed gratitude to CJP supporters for continuing peaceful protests across the country. He congratulated participants for  expanding the movement, assuring them that the main demand to be able to get Pradhan's resignation will be met by persistent protest.

"As you know, I have been unwell for the last few days. The reports are out and I have been diagnosed with typhoid," Dipke said, adding that the movement had grown significantly due to the dedication of its supporters.

The agitation led by the CJP against the alleged  irregularities in competitive examinations and their demands include improved accountability in the examination system, wide-ranging reforms of the recruitment and entry tests, and the resignation of Union Education Minister, Dharmendra Pradhan.

The movement has also received support from several prominent public figures, including activist Sonam Wangchuk, who joined the campaign on 28th June and  observed a 26-day hunger strike with the protesters.

Also Read-Third Round of Centre-CJP Talks Today as NEET-UG Standoff Continues

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