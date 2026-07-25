CJP Founder Abhijeet Dipke Diagnosed With Typhoid

Guwahati: The Cockroach Janta Party’s founder Abhijeet Dipke has revealed that he had been diagnosed with typhoid, but said the illness will not weaken the movement for the resignation of Union Minister for Education Dharmendra Pradhan, which is being carried out nationwide.

Today, Dipke posted a video on social media platform stating he has been feeling unwell for the last few days and is receiving medical treatment. He further stated that he had been diagnosed with typhoid and is taking intravenous (IV) medicines every day.

Despite his health condition, Dipke expressed gratitude to CJP supporters for continuing peaceful protests across the country. He congratulated participants for expanding the movement, assuring them that the main demand to be able to get Pradhan's resignation will be met by persistent protest.

"As you know, I have been unwell for the last few days. The reports are out and I have been diagnosed with typhoid," Dipke said, adding that the movement had grown significantly due to the dedication of its supporters.

The agitation led by the CJP against the alleged irregularities in competitive examinations and their demands include improved accountability in the examination system, wide-ranging reforms of the recruitment and entry tests, and the resignation of Union Education Minister, Dharmendra Pradhan.

The movement has also received support from several prominent public figures, including activist Sonam Wangchuk, who joined the campaign on 28th June and observed a 26-day hunger strike with the protesters.