Vice President, Assam CM Lay Foundation Stone for Rs 110-Crore Gauhati University Project

Guwahati: Today, the Vice President C. P. Radhakrishnan laid the foundation stone for a Rs 110-crore infrastructure development project at Gauhati University in the presence of the Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

The ceremony was held on the final day of the Vice President’s two-day visit to Assam. Assam Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya, Education Minister Ranoj Pegu, Gauhati University Vice Chancellor Nani Gopal Mahanta and senior officials were also present at the programme.

The major components of the project include the construction of a new academic building, a boys’ hostel, a modern mess building and an international students’ hostel.

The project will also include the renovation and upgradation of the Krishna Kanta Handique Library and seminar hall, as well as the upgradation of the Birinchi Barua Auditorium. In addition, residential quarters for D-grade staff will be constructed as part of the infrastructure development initiative.

The project is aimed at strengthening Gauhati University’s academic and residential infrastructure and improving facilities for students and staff.