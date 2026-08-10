Dhubri : 26 Cattle Seized and Five Detained in Smuggling Operation

Guwahati: On Monday, morning a police team o9f Dhubri district conducted an early-morning operation in Bilasipara, seizing 26 suspected smuggled cattle and detaining five people allegedly linked to a cattle smuggling network.

The operation was jointly carried out by Bilasipara and Salkocha Police at Gourang Nagar along National Highway 17. As per preliminary reports, the police intercepted a Bolero vehicle transporting the cattle and seized the vehicle.

Five people suspected of being associated with the alleged smuggling network were detained during the operation. They have been identified as Haidar Ali, Golbar Ali, Shah Alam, Shahar Ali and Nur Alam.

Police team said cattle were allegedly being transported through various routes in the area on a regular basis. Police also suspect that the animals were being moved towards the international border for possible smuggling into Bangladesh. After the operation, police have intensified efforts to identify and arrested the alleged key operator behind the network.

The seized cattle and vehicle have been taken into custody as part of the investigation. Further investigation is underway to establish the full extent of the alleged smuggling operation and identify others involved.