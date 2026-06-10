Police Rescue Six Cattle, Detains Two in Suspected Anti-Smuggling operation

Guwahati: In a major operation, acting on specific intelligence inputs, personnel from the Khelmati Traffic Outpost TOP intercepted a vehicle and rescued around six cattle and buffaloes suspected of being transported illegally from Jonai towards Nagaon on Wednesday.

As per the police team, the operation was launched following credible information about the movement of livestock allegedly being transported in violation of legal requirements. The Khelmati TOP team swiftly intercepted the vehicle during transit and carried out a detailed inspection.

During the search, officers found six cattle and buffaloes that were reportedly being transported without the necessary documentation or valid authorisation. Two people were detained in connection with the case and taken into custody for questioning.

The rescued animals were secured by the police, while the vehicle used in the transportation was seized as part of the ongoing investigation.

In a statement, Lakhimpur Police said the operation was conducted on the basis of reliable intelligence and forms part of its continued efforts to curb illegal cattle transportation and related offences in the district.

The police team added that investigations are underway to determine the origin and intended destination of the animals, as well as to establish whether the case is linked to a wider smuggling network.