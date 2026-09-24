Dhubri: Brahmaputra Erosion Swallows Jal Jeevan Mission Water Project

Guwahati: Severe riverbank erosion along the Brahmaputra has destroyed critical infrastructure in Dhapanpara locality of Fakirganj, Dhubri district, washing away a newly established piped-water project under the government’s Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM).

As per report, the Brahmaputra has intensified its erosion in recent days, rapidly affecting residential areas and agricultural land. The erosion reportedly swept away key infrastructure of the water supply project and carried it into the river before it could become operational and provide drinking water to the local community.

The destruction has reportedly left hundreds of villagers facing a drinking water crisis, while residents continue to live under the threat of losing their homes to the advancing river. Locals have expressed frustration over the recurring erosion and alleged that their repeated appeals to the Water Resources Department for adequate bank protection measures did not result in timely action.

People have urged the state government to intervene immediately, introduce temporary erosion-control measures and restore essential drinking water services to the affected population.

Further assessment is awaited.