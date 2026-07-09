Dhubri School Headmaster Arrested Over Alleged Sexual Assault

Guwahati: A headmaster of a lower primary school in Dhubri has been arrested on charges of allegedly sexually assaulting a woman and coercing her into an illicit relationship, police said.

The accused has been identified as Shahjahan Hussain Sheikh, a resident of Kachuwar Khas in Dhubri. He was serving as the headmaster of 333 Sohrab Char Lower Primary School.

As per police sources, the woman alleged that Sheikh sexually assaulted and exploited her, and forced her into an illicit relationship near the school premises. After the alleged incident, she approached the police and lodged a First Information Report (FIR) detailing the allegations.

Based on the complaint, police registered a case (No. 253/2026) at the A.M. Co Road Bazar Town Police Outpost under the relevant provisions of law and subsequently arrested the accused.

Today Sheikh was produced before the Dhubri District Court.

"A case has been registered under the relevant sections based on the victim's statement, and a thorough investigation is underway to ensure justice is served," a police official said.

The incident has sparked concern among local residents and parents, many of whom expressed shock over the allegations involving the head of an educational institution.

Police said the investigation is ongoing, and further legal action will be taken based on the findings of the probe.