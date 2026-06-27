21 Schoolgirls Fall Ill at Dhubri Hostel, Heatwave Suspected as Cause

Guwahati: Twenty-one schoolgirls were hospitalised after falling ill at a residential hostel in Dhubri on Friday evening, with doctors suspecting heat stroke-like symptoms caused by extreme weather conditions.

The incident occurred at around 7.30 pm on 26th June at a girls' hostel in Golakganj, where students from different age groups reportedly began experiencing severe physical distress.

Hostel warden immediately shifted the students to the Golakganj Primary Health Centre. After receiving first aid, all 21 students were referred to Dhubri Medical College and Hospital for advanced treatment, as their condition was initially reported to be serious.

Jyoti Kumar Das, Joint Director of Health Services, Dhubri, said the illness was believed to have been triggered by the prevailing heatwave conditions.

"All the students were in visible distress. We believe the symptoms may have been caused by heat stroke like conditions resulting from the extremely hot weather," Das said.

Medical team ruled out food poisoning and contamination, stating that there was no evidence of any major health outbreak at the hostel.

Most of the students responded well to treatment and were discharged from the hospital on 27th June’s morning after medical evaluation.