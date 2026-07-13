Dhubri : Schoolteacher Duped of Rs 4 Lakh Gold Jewellery by Fraudsters Posing as Police

Guwahati : A 59-year-old schoolteacher was allegedly robbed of gold jewellery worth approximately Rs 4 lakh by three fraudsters posing as plainclothes police officers in a brazen daylight incident in Assam's Dhubri town on Monday.

The victim, identified as Jotsna Begum, was targeted at around 11.45 am on A.K. Azad Road after she had collected medicines from a local pharmacy and was returning home.

Two men approached Begum and identified themselves as undercover police officers . They allegedly instructed her to remove all her gold jewellery, claiming that a murder had taken place further along the road and that it was unsafe to wear valuables in the area.

When Begum reportedly hesitated and attempted to leave, a third man joined the pair and appeared to cooperate with them by removing his own purported gold ornaments and handing them over. The act was allegedly intended to convince Begum that the men were genuine police officers carrying out a security measure.

Trusting the trio, Begum removed her gold necklace and three bangles. The accused allegedly snatched the jewellery from her hands and fled the scene before anyone could intervene.

Realising that she had been deceived, Begum immediately informed her son, who rushed to the spot. An FIR was subsequently lodged at the Dhubri Sadar Police Station.

Police have launched an investigation into the incident and deployed patrol teams to trace the accused. Investigators are also examining CCTV footage from A.K. Azad Road and nearby commercial establishments to identify the suspects.