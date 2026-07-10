Lakhmipur: Fake Gold and Counterfeit Currency Suppliers Injured in Police Encounter

Guwahati: The Assam Police have intensified their crackdown on a racket involved in the circulation of counterfeit currency and fake gold, leading to a dramatic encounter in Lakhimpur in which two alleged members of the syndicate were seriously injured.

The operation was launched based on the confession of arrested accused Ajay Vishwakarma. Acting on information provided during his interrogation, police conducted a raid to apprehend other members of the network.

During the operation, two accused, identified as Muksidul Alam and Matiur Rahman, allegedly attempted to escape from police custody. They were subsequently injured in a police encounter.

Over the past two days, police have arrested a total of 13 accused, including the alleged mastermind of the racket. Three more suspects—Ikramul, Mizanur and Hezibur—were also apprehended from Bongalmora during the ongoing operation.

Police also succeeded in arresting the alleged kingpin, Ainul Haque, from Bongalmora. The interrogation of Ainul Haque and Ajay Vishwakarma has reportedly uncovered several crucial details about the counterfeit currency and fake gold syndicate.

Investigators have also uncovered the involvement of a notorious criminal network known as the 'Ambani Gang'. As per the investigation, alleged criminals Sattar Amin, Ikramul and Khairul, along with Ajay Vishwakarma, are believed to have maintained close links with the gang.

Police said the syndicate had established an extensive counterfeit currency distribution network centred around Guwahati. The racket is believed to have connections extending beyond Assam into other states.

The investigation is continuing at a rapid pace as police work to dismantle the Guwahati-based network completely and arrest the remaining key masterminds behind the operation.