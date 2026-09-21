Dhubri: Srimanta Sankardev’s 573rd Janma Jayanti Observed at Historic Ramraikuti Satra

Guwahati: Today, 573rd Janma Jayanti and Tithi of Srimanta Sankardev was observed at the historic Ramraikuti Satra in Satrasal in Dhubri with devotees participating in religious programmes and a Naam procession through nearby villages.

The annual observance attracted pilgrims and devotees to the centuries-old Satra, located near the India-Bangladesh international border. The celebrations included a congregational Naam procession through Borohati, Rampurihati, Chararpar, Chatam and Nawhati, with many devotees walking barefoot while chanting devotional verses associated with Sankardev’s Ekasarana Dharma.

The procession later returned to the Satra, where devotees offered prayers and paid homage to the Vaishnavite saint.

As part of the observance, devotees also visited an old Ou tree (Dillenia indica) situated near the zero line of the India-Bangladesh border. According to local heritage accounts, the tree is associated with Sankardev’s visit to the region and is believed to mark the spot where he anchored his boat during his travels.

The Ramraikuti Satra, established in the 16th century, is closely linked to Sankardev and the Koch kingdom. The complex also houses heritage objects, including the Akshay Banthi, a continuously burning oil lamp, and an old brass chariot associated with the Koch dynasty.