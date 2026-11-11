Dibrugarh: 24-Year-Old Man Hacked to Death in Maijan

Guwahati: A 24-year-old man was allegedly hacked to death with a sharp weapon in broad daylight at Maijan in Dibrugarh district on 11th November . The incident occurred in the Maijan North Line area, after which police arrested the accused in connection with the killing.

The deceased has been identified as Aman Bedia, a resident of Maijan North Line. As per reports, a 30-year-old man identified as Santosh Bhuyan allegedly attacked Aman with a sharp axe during the daytime.

After the assault, Aman sustained critical injuries and was immediately rushed to Assam Medical College and Hospital (AMCH) in Dibrugarh for medical treatment. However, he succumbed to his injuries while undergoing treatment at the hospital. Meanwhile, Dibrugarh Police arrested the accused, Santosh Bhuyan, shortly after the incident.

The motive behind the attack remains unclear. Police have initiated a further investigation to confirm the circumstances leading to the fatal assault and establish the sequence of events.