Tezpur University Students Seek Time-Bound Disclosure of Statutory Enquiry Findings

Guwahati: Students and research scholars of Tezpur University have sought a transparent and time-bound conclusion to a statutory enquiry into the university’s affairs, citing delays in disclosing its findings and several unresolved institutional issues.

Students have urged the university registrar to forward their concerns to the Secretary of the Ministry of Education and the Additional Secretary, Department of Higher Education, seeking intervention.

The representation relates to a statutory enquiry constituted under Section 9 of the Tezpur University Act, 1993, and accountability concerning the tenure of then Vice-Chancellor Prof Shambhu Nath Singh, whom the students described as “absconding”.

The enquiry committee was constituted on 31st December, 2025, and was scheduled to submit its report by 31st March, 2026. The students said the committee had completed its proceedings and submitted its report, but its findings and any consequential decisions had not been made public.

They also raised concerns over student welfare, funding shortages, administrative uncertainty and the delay in holding the convocation for the 2025 graduating batch.

The students questioned whether the prolonged delay amounted to retaliation against stakeholders who had raised allegations of corruption. They warned of escalating their protest, including a complete shutdown of university functioning, if their demands were not addressed.