Dima Hasao Bans Roadside Cooking And Public Drinking Over Safety Concerns

Guwahati: The Dima Hasao district administration has prohibited cooking and food preparation along roadsides, viewpoints, lay-bys, open spaces and other public places across the district, citing environmental, road safety and fire-related concerns.

The order was issued by District Magistrate and District Road Safety Committee chairperson Gayatri Devdas Hailing under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), 2023, and has come into immediate effect.

The ban covers the use of LPG cylinders, kerosene or coal stoves, firewood, barbecue grills and other cooking equipment at the specified locations. It particularly applies to the Mandardisa-Harangajao stretch of National Highway 27, part of the East-West Corridor, and the Mahur-Hangkram stretch of National Highway 137. The restrictions also extend to other public roads and locations across the district.

As per the administration, roadside cooking by tourists and visitors has resulted in increased littering, including food waste, plastic bottles, disposable plates and packaging.

Officers said such waste is polluting public spaces, affecting Dima Hasao’s fragile environment and attracting animals to roads, thereby increasing risks to motorists and pedestrians. Roadside activities have also been causing inconvenience and obstructing traffic.

The order also prohibits the consumption of alcohol in public places and will remain in force until further orders.