Strangers Saves Pregnant Woman After Ambulance Crashes in Dima Hasao

Guwahati: On Thursday, an unknown Bolero driver is being widely praised for his swift and selfless act after rescuing a pregnant woman, her husband and another injured person after an ambulance accident near Gurubari, around 25 km from Haflong in Dima Hasao district.

Dorching Pangchu, a resident of Bar Langfang village, was travelling with his pregnant wife in an ambulance registered AS 01 EC 5646 to Haflong Civil Hospital for a scheduled ultrasound examination when the vehicle reportedly met with an accident. The ambulance driver is said to have lost control of the vehicle in the Gurubari area, leaving the passengers injured.

At around 3:30 pm, an unidentified Bolero driver passing through the area noticed the crash, immediately stopped his vehicle and rushed to assist the victims. After assessing the situation, he transported all the injured to Haflong Civil Hospital for emergency treatment.

Hospital sources said the pregnant woman is in a stable condition and remains under medical observation, while doctors have confirmed that her unborn child is safe. Pangchu sustained a fracture to his left arm and is currently undergoing treatment.

The identity of the Bolero driver remains unknown, but his quick intervention has earned widespread appreciation from local people , who described his actions as an inspiring example of humanity and compassion.