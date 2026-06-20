Diners Raise Concerns Over Overpricing and Hygiene at Highway Eateries

Guwahati: Concerns are mounting over food hygiene, quality and pricing at several restaurants and dhabas located along major highways all over Assam, a key stopover for travellers and commuters.

Travellers who halt in the area for meals while travelling have reportedly expressed dissatisfaction with the quality of food being served. Customers have alleged that some restaurant and Dhaba are charging high prices while providing food that falls short in terms of both quality and quantity.

While some restaurant owners have stated rising menu prices to the increasing costs of essential commodities and commercial LPG cylinders, diners argue that the food served does not justify the rates being charged.

There have also been calls for the food department to verify whether eateries are using commercial LPG cylinders as mandated and to inspect the quality of cooking oil, spices and other ingredients used in food preparation.

The issue has sparked demands for regular inspections by the Food Safety Department and other relevant authorities to ensure compliance with food safety regulations.

Travellers have called on officials to closely monitor and enforce standards relating to food quality, hygiene and pricing, arguing that greater oversight is necessary to protect consumers.

Highway eateries and Dhabas serving as an important transit point for thousands of travellers and commuters, diners have urged the administration to conduct regular inspections and take appropriate action against establishments found violating food safety and pricing norms.