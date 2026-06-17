Tinsukia Administration Demolishes Restaurant in Makum

Guwahati: The Tinsukia district administration demolished a restaurant in Makum amidst widespread protests following the death of a man who allegedly succumbed to injuries sustained in an assault earlier this month.

The action was followed hours after 45-year-old Mukut Urang, a resident of Gangabari Gate Line, passed away at around 4 am on 16th June while undergoing treatment at Assam Medical College and Hospital in Dibrugarh.

The demolished establishment, Urban Taste Restaurant, became the centre of public outrage following Urang's death. As per family members, he was allegedly assaulted on 11th June.

News of his death sparked protests across Makum, with members of the All Tea Tribes Students' Association (ATTSA), the All Assam Students' Union and members of the tea tribe community blocking National Highway 37 for several hours. Protesters demanded justice for the victim, compensation for the bereaved family and strict action against those responsible for the alleged assault.

ATTSA leaders said the demonstrations would continue until justice is delivered to the victim's family.

Police officials said that during inspections conducted prior to the demolition, banned meat was allegedly recovered from the restaurant premises. A pistol was also reportedly seized from the accused.

Amid mounting public pressure, Makum Police arrested the restaurant's owner, Imran Siddiqui, a resident of Purana Bazar in Borhapjan. Police subsequently sealed the establishment before carrying out the demolition under tight security arrangements.

Heavy security remained deployed across Makum at the time of filing this report, with police maintaining a vigil to prevent any deterioration in the law-and-order situation.