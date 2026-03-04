Dinesh Goswami Flyover Inaugurated in Guwahati, Boost to City Connectivity

Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday inaugurated the Dinesh Goswami Flyover at Bharalumukh, describing it as a major milestone in strengthening the city’s urban infrastructure.
Taking to micro-blogging site X, the Chief Minister said the project marks “a new milestone in urban infrastructure” as he formally opened the flyover to the public.
"Marking a new milestone in urban infrastructure, inaugurating the Dinesh Goswami Flyover at Bharalumukh, Guwahati," the Chief Minister wrote on X.
The 1.2-kilometre-long structure, built at an estimated cost of around Rs 100 crore, has been named after former Union Minister Dinesh Goswami in recognition of his contributions to Assam and national politics.
The flyover connects Machkhowa with the Shantipur Swiss Gate area and is expected to significantly reduce traffic congestion while improving east–west connectivity within Guwahati.
The elevated corridor will particularly benefit daily commuters travelling through the busy Bharalumukh stretch.
The project was earlier slated for opening by March 10. During an inspection last month, Sarma had indicated that construction was nearing completion.
Meanwhile, the commissioning of the flyover has resulted in the permanent closure of Railway Gate No. 9.
Authorities have provided the newly built elevated route as an alternative passage for commuters, aiming to streamline traffic movement in the area.