Directorate of Sainik Welfare Assam Donates Rs 25 Lakh to CM Flood Relief Fund

Guwahati: The Directorate of Sainik Welfare, Assam has contributed Rs25 lakh to the Chief Minister's Relief Fund to support ongoing relief and rehabilitation efforts for people affected by the recent devastating floods in Upper Assam.

The cheque was presented to Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma by Brig Polash Chowdhury, SM (Retd), Director of the Directorate of Sainik Welfare, Assam, along with Air Marshal Anjan Kumar Gogoi, PVSM, AVSM, VSM (Retd), recipient of the Asom Baibhav award, and Lt Gen Rana Pratap Kalita, PVSM, UYSM, AVSM, SM, VSM (Retd), representing the veterans' fraternity of Assam.

The contribution reflects the veterans' continued commitment to serving society even after their distinguished careers in the Armed Forces. Speaking on the occasion, Brig Chowdhury said the donation symbolises the veterans' enduring sense of duty and their resolve to stand with the people of Assam during difficult times. He expressed confidence that the Chief Minister's Relief Fund would ensure timely assistance reaches those most in need.

He also noted that a large number of ex-servicemen across Assam have been voluntarily assisting the civil administration in carrying out relief operations in flood-affected areas.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma thanked the veterans for their generous contribution and praised their unwavering spirit of patriotism, service and compassion. He said their gesture would inspire others to come forward and support humanitarian and disaster relief initiatives across the state.

The veterans' fraternity reiterated its commitment to supporting public welfare, disaster relief and community development, while continuing its long-standing tradition of selfless service to the nation.