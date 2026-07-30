Assam Government Proposes 5-km Protected Zones Around Historic Satras

Guwahati: The Assam government on Wednesday said it plans to restrict land transactions around some of the state's oldest Vaishnavite satras through the Assam Land and Revenue Regulation (Amendment) Bill, 2026, which was defended in the Assembly by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

Participating in the discussion on the Bill, Sarma said the proposal aims to create a five-kilometre protected zone around heritage institutions such as Barpeta Satra, Batadrava and Majuli. Within these notified areas, only residents will be allowed to purchase land.

The Chief Minister said the proposed law is intended to protect Assam's religious and cultural heritage in view of demographic changes that have taken place around several historic satras over the years.

Citing Barpeta Satra as an example, Sarma said much of the area's original character could have been preserved if similar legal safeguards had been introduced decades ago. He also claimed that several mosques have come up within a five-kilometre radius of the satra over time, raising concerns among residents about preserving the site's heritage.

Sarma maintained that the Bill is not targeted at any particular community. He said the government's objective is to protect Assam's historic institutions while acknowledging demographic changes.

Calling for unanimous support, the Chief Minister urged all members of the Assembly to pass the Bill as a collective effort to safeguard the state's cultural identity rather than as a decision backed only by the ruling alliance.

He also clarified that the proposed restrictions will apply only to selected religious institutions that are more than 250 years old and will not be implemented across Assam.

The Bill provides that only local inhabitants can buy land within the notified five-kilometre zones. It also proposes the removal of illegal encroachments and requires buyers to prove that their families have lived in the area for at least three generations.