Dispur Police Uncovers Fake Currency Racket, Seize Rs 13 Lakh in Counterfeit Notes

Guwahati: Dispur Police on 30th June uncovers a fake currency racket in Guwahati, seizing counterfeit notes with a face value of Rs 13 lakh and arresting three people during an operation in the Panjabari, Guwahati.

The operation was carried out based on specific intelligence inputs, with investigators suspecting the involvement of an inter-state counterfeit currency network.

As per police, the accused were arrested after officers intercepted a vehicle carrying the fake notes. Acting on the intelligence, police stopped a vehicle bearing the Uttar Pradesh registration number UP 35 BV 8240 in Panjabari. The vehicle, reportedly registered in Kanpur, was found transporting counterfeit currency concealed inside.

Police said the fake notes had allegedly been brought from Kanpur and were intended to be circulated in different parts of Assam. The vehicle used to transport the fake currency has also been seized.

All three suspects have been taken into custody and are being interrogated to confirm the source of the fake currency and uncover the distribution network behind the racket.

Police said the investigation is ongoing to identify other people connected to the operation and trace the wider network involved in smuggling counterfeit currency into the state.