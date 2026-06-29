Assam Police Seize Fake Currency Worth Rs 33.59 Lakh in Lakhimpur

Guwahati: Today morning, Assam Police in Lakhimpur district seized counterfeit currency worth Rs 33.59 lakh and detained two persons following a tip-off .

Acting on input , a team from Dhakuakhana Police Station conducted a search operation in the Dhalpur area, where they recovered fake currency with a face value of Rs 33,59,500 from a vehicle.

The counterfeit notes were found inside a green Maruti Baleno bearing registration number AS 01 GK 7439. As per police investigation , the vehicle was travelling from Daulatpur towards Guwahati when it was caught. The two detained have been identified as the driver, Haider Ali, and his partner Ziaul Islam.

During preliminary interrogation, the duo allegedly confessed that the counterfeit currency had been handed over to them by a man identified as Afzalur Rahman from Daulatpur. They further claimed that they had been instructed to transport the fake notes to Guwahati.

The operation was carried out under the supervision of Officer-in-Charge of Dhakuakhana Police Station, Ankurjyoti Baruah. Police have launched a detailed investigation to trace the wider network involved in the counterfeit currency racket and to identify others connected to the operation.

More details are awaited.