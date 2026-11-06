Diwali: Government Declares Local Holiday in Kamrup (Metro) on 9th November

Guwahati: The state government has declared a local holiday in Kamrup (Metro) district on Monday, 9th November , on account of the Diwali festival. All state government offices, educational institutions and financial institutions in the district will remain closed on the day.

The General Administration Department issued the notification on Thursday, after an order from the Governor of Assam.

As per the notification, the holiday will apply to all state government offices and educational institutions within the jurisdiction of Kamrup (Metro) district. Financial institutions will also remain closed under Section 25 of the Negotiable Instruments Act, 1881, in accordance with the relevant notification issued by the Union Ministry of Home Affairs.

Diwali, also known as the festival of lights, will be celebrated on Sunday, November 8, this year. The festival is observed on Kartik Amavasya, the new moon night, when devotees worship Goddess Lakshmi and Lord Ganesha.

Dhanteras, which marks the beginning of the five-day Diwali celebrations, will be celebrated today , 6th November .

As per the Drik Panchang, the Lakshmi Puja muhurat in New Delhi will be observed from 5.54 pm to 7.50 pm on 8th November . The Amavasya tithi will begin at 11.27 am on 8th November and conclude at 12.31 pm on 9th November . However, puja timings may vary depending on the location.