Guwahati: The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA), chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on 25th November approved a Rs 2,014-crore airport project at Doloo in Assam’s Cachar district.

The proposed Doloo airport will be developed with an estimated investment of Rs 2,014 crore. According to the information provided by Information and Broadcasting Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, the Airports Authority of India will finance the entire project through its internal resources.

The airport has been planned to handle 800 passengers during peak hours and approximately 1.01 million passengers annually. Its proposed infrastructure includes a terminal building covering 12,351 square metres.

The runway will measure 2,705 metres in length and 45 metres in width. It will comply with Code 4C requirements, while the aircraft parking apron will accommodate six A-320 aircraft and include an isolation bay. These facilities are intended to provide additional passenger-handling capacity and support aircraft operations at the proposed airport.

The existing Silchar airport operates as a defence civil enclave jointly managed by the Indian Air Force and the Airports Authority of India.

As per report, its civil facilities are spread across 70 acres. Operational and land constraints have limited the airport's capacity, creating the need for additional aviation infrastructure in South Assam.

The proposed Doloo airport is expected to address these limitations by providing a new facility to serve Cachar and neighbouring areas. Improved air connectivity is expected to benefit the Barak Valley by making travel to and from the region more accessible.

The proposed airport could also support tourism by improving access for visitors travelling to Cachar and adjoining areas. Better aviation connectivity is also expected to help regional trade by improving passenger movement and access for business-related travel.

Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw highlighted improved connectivity and tourism in his remarks about the project, according to the supplied report. The airport's proposed annual capacity of 1.01 million passengers provides the planned scale of passenger operations.

The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs approved the project at its meeting in New Delhi on Wednesday, 25th November. Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired the meeting, while Information and Broadcasting Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw briefed the media on the decision.

The Airports Authority of India will meet the full Rs 2,014-crore project cost through its internal resources. The approval marks a major step towards developing additional airport infrastructure in Cachar and improving air connectivity across southern Assam.