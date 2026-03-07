Domestic LPG price up by Rs 60; commercial cylinders costlier by Rs 114.5 from March 7

New Delhi: The price of domestic LPG cylinders has been increased by Rs 60, while commercial LPG cylinders have become costlier by Rs 114.5 from Saturday (March 7), amid rising global energy costs linked to the ongoing tensions in West Asia.
According to information available on the website of Indian Oil Corporation Limited, the price of a 14.2 kg non-subsidised LPG cylinder in Delhi has gone up to Rs 913 from the earlier Rs 853. The revision marks the second increase in domestic LPG prices in less than a year. The last hike came in April last year when the price was raised by Rs 50.
Industry officials told a news agency that the latest revision follows a sharp surge in global energy prices after the military conflict involving the United States and Israel against Iran in West Asia intensified.
The price of cooking gas varies from state to state depending on local taxes, including Value Added Tax (VAT).
However, beneficiaries of the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana will continue to receive a subsidy of Rs 300 on each 14.2 kg cylinder for up to 12 refills annually. The scheme, launched in 2016, has provided free LPG connections to more than 10 crore economically weaker households across the country.
Meanwhile, the price of commercial LPG used by hotels, restaurants and other businesses has also been increased by Rs 114.5 for a 19 kg cylinder. With the latest revision, the cost of a commercial cylinder in Delhi has reached Rs 1,883. The increase comes shortly after another hike of Rs 28 per cylinder that took effect on March 1.
Despite the rise in cooking gas prices, petrol and diesel rates remained unchanged in major cities across India on Saturday, even as global crude oil prices continued to climb amid the escalating conflict in West Asia.