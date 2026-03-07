No shortage of petrol, diesel in India; supply running normally: IndianOil

New Delhi: Indian Oil Corporation Limited has dismissed social media reports claiming a shortage of petrol and diesel in the country, stating that fuel stocks remain adequate and supply networks are operating without disruption.
Responding to the speculation, the company said, “Reports on social media suggesting a shortage of petrol and diesel are baseless. India has sufficient fuel stocks, and supply and distribution networks are functioning normally.”
IndianOil also appealed to the public not to panic or rush to petrol pumps.
“Reports on social media suggesting a shortage of petrol and diesel are baseless. IndianOil is committed to maintaining uninterrupted fuel supply across the country. Citizens are requested not to panic or crowd fuel stations and to rely only on official sources for accurate information,” the company said.
The clarification comes after similar claims were flagged as misleading by the fact-check unit of the Press Information Bureau earlier this week.
On March 3, Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas Hardeep Singh Puri briefed the media about the country’s preparedness in view of the evolving global energy situation and tensions in the Middle East. He noted that India has sufficient reserves of crude oil and key petroleum products such as petrol, diesel and aviation turbine fuel to manage any short-term disruptions.
As per PIB, India is currently the world’s third-largest importer of crude oil, the fourth-largest refiner and the fifth-largest exporter of petroleum products.
"The country has also diversified its energy sources over the years, allowing access to supplies that do not transit through the strategic Strait of Hormuz," the PIB fact checked claimed.
Meanwhile, the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas has set up a 24x7 control room to monitor the stock position and supply of petroleum products across the country.
Authorities said adequate reserves are available and protecting the interests of consumers remains the government’s top priority.