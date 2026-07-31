Donald Trump Claims Agreement Reached for Hamas Disarmament in Gaza; Israel Yet to Respond

Guwahati: US President Donald Trump has claimed that an agreement has been reached for the complete disarmament of Hamas and other armed groups in Gaza, describing it as a major step towards ending the conflict in the region.

In a post on social media, Trump said the Board of Peace had secured the agreement, which would pave the way for Gaza to be governed by a new Palestinian administration working closely with the board to support the Palestinian people.

He added that the agreement would also address Israel's security concerns by ensuring that Gaza is no longer used as a base for terrorist attacks.

A senior Hamas official reportedly said the group has agreed to a plan for complete disarmament in Gaza and that an official statement would be issued soon. However, Israel has not yet commented on Trump's announcement.

Israel has consistently maintained that the complete disarmament of Hamas, the removal of weapons from Gaza and the full demilitarisation of the territory are essential conditions for any long-term peace agreement.

Meanwhile, Israeli military operations in Gaza continue. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has said Israel plans to expand the area under its control to 70 per cent of the Gaza Strip.

The reported agreement, if formally confirmed by all parties, could mark a significant development in ongoing efforts to end the conflict, though details of its implementation remain unclear.