Parliament Approves Public Examinations Amendment Bill, Introduces Tough Penalties

Guwahati: Parliament has passed the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Amendment Bill, 2026, with the Rajya Sabha approving the legislation on Thursday, a day after it was cleared by the Lok Sabha.

The amended law introduces stricter measures to curb paper leaks and examination malpractices. It provides for imprisonment of up to 10 years, fines of up to Rs 10 crore, and confiscation of the property of those convicted of offences under the Act.

To ensure speedy justice, the Bill requires every state and Union Territory to set up Special Fast Track Courts for the day-to-day trial of cases. It also mandates that investigations be completed within two months of registering a case, while trials must be concluded within three months of the filing of the chargesheet.

Replying to the debate in the Rajya Sabha, Union Minister of State for Personnel Jitendra Singh said the government has adopted a zero-tolerance approach towards paper leaks and examination fraud.

He said protecting the future of students is a priority and highlighted reforms such as the National Education Policy 2020 and the expansion of AIIMS and medical seats.

The Bill sparked a heated debate in the Upper House. Leader of the Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge said the Congress supported the legislation but argued that the amendments were largely cosmetic and would not effectively prevent examination malpractices.

Several Opposition members, including leaders from the DMK, Samajwadi Party, Congress and AAP, also questioned the effectiveness of the Bill and raised concerns over the NEET examination system. The Opposition staged a walkout during the minister's reply.

The government, however, maintained that the amendment would strengthen the legal framework against paper leaks and ensure faster investigation and disposal of cases related to public examination fraud.