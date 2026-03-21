Arunachal Man Held for Allegedly Threatening Assam CM via WhatsApp

Itanagar: A 29-year-old man from Arunachal Pradesh has been arrested in Naharlagun for allegedly issuing death threats to Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma through WhatsApp, police said.
The accused, identified as Krishna Dornal, a resident of Dolahtphulbari village, was taken into custody on Thursday following a tip-off received from Assam Police.
According to Itanagar Capital Region Superintendent of Police Nyelam Nega, the accused had initially sent an email to the Chief Minister’s official address demanding money. When he did not receive a response, he allegedly escalated the matter by sending a threatening message via WhatsApp.
During questioning, Dornal reportedly admitted to misappropriating funds from the wine shop where he was employed.
Police said the situation intensified after the shop owner questioned him over discrepancies in financial records. In an attempt to deflect attention, he contacted the Chief Minister and later issued the threat using a phone number obtained online.
Following his arrest, the accused has been handed over to Assam Police for further investigation.
Police have cautioned the public against misuse of social media platforms, stating that strict legal action will be taken in cases involving threats or unlawful activities.