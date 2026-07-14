“Don't let Phunsukh Wangdu die” Omi Vaidya Backs Sonam Wangchuk as Hunger Strike Enters 17th Day

Guwahati: Support continues to grow for climate activist Sonam Wangchuk, whose indefinite hunger strike entered its 17th day, today , with actor Omi Vaidya, best known for playing Chatur "Silencer" Ramalingam in 3 Idiots, making an emotional appeal for people to support the cause.

In a video shared on social platform Instagram, Vaidya urged the public to pay attention to Wangchuk's campaign, saying, "I don't want Phunsukh Wangdu to die," referring to Aamir Khan's character in 3 Idiots, which was inspired by Wangchuk's life.

Introducing himself in the video, Vaidya said, "Hello idiots, pehchana? This is Omi Vaidya, Chatur from 3 Idiots and I have an important message for you."

Recalling his interaction with Wangchuk, the actor described him as an inspiring and humble individual. He urged people to learn more about Wangchuk's work and the campaign he is currently leading, adding that support for him should rise above political or ideological differences.

"Whether you agree with him or not, I don't really want this guy to die. I think he's a pretty impressive person and I would like for him to live," Vaidya said.

As per updates from the protest site, Wangchuk has lost 8.5 kg since beginning his hunger strike, while his blood pressure was recorded at 109/70. His health continues to be closely monitored.

Wangchuk is on an indefinite hunger strike demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over the alleged NEET-UG paper leak. The protest, led under the banner of the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP), has evolved into a social media-driven movement. Tuesday also marked the 25th day of the organisation's protest at Delhi's Jantar Mantar.

The agitation has received support from leaders across the political spectrum. Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra appealed to Wangchuk to end his hunger strike while continuing the movement.

An Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) delegation led by former Delhi Chief Minister Atishi visited the protest site on Monday and extended support to the demonstrators.

Former Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has also backed the movement and its demands. Separately, CPI(M) MP Amra Ram, along with senior party leaders from Andhra Pradesh and Rajasthan, visited the protest venue and expressed solidarity with the campaign.

The organisers have also announced a peaceful march to Parliament on 20th July , coinciding with the opening day of the Monsoon Session.