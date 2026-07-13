CJP Raises Concern Over Sonam Wangchuk's Health as Hunger Strike Enters Day 16

Guwahati : The Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) has intensified its appeal to the Centre as social activist Sonam Wangchuk's indefinite hunger strike entered its 16th day, with party leaders expressing serious concern over his deteriorating health and urging the government to address their demands.

CJP spokesperson Saurav Das issued what he described as an "SOS to every Indian", warning that Wangchuk's condition was worsening and calling on the Centre to intervene before the situation became critical.

"Things are looking grimmer by the day. I don't know how much longer Sonam Sir can hold on. He keeps telling us he can, but those of us sitting beside him are deeply worried," Das said.

Describing Wangchuk, a Ramon Magsaysay Award recipient, as a man who had chosen "sacrifice over comfort", Das said the activist was risking his life to seek accountability in the country's education system.

As per Das, Wangchuk's protest is aimed at securing justice for students who allegedly lost their lives due to what he termed a "broken and corrupt education system". He questioned why the activist had been compelled to undertake an indefinite hunger strike to have his concerns heard.

Meanwhile, CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke urged the Centre not to turn the issue into "a battle of egos", stressing that acknowledging mistakes demonstrates accountability and a willingness to rectify them.

The CJP has been demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and Rs 1 crore in compensation for the families of students who allegedly died by suicide after alleged examination irregularities.

The party has also announced a peaceful march to Parliament on 20th July, coinciding with the opening day of the Monsoon Session. The CJP's protest began on 20th June, while Wangchuk joined the agitation on 28th June and has remained on an indefinite hunger strike since then.