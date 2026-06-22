Downing Street Shock: UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer Steps Down

New Delhi: British Prime Minister Keir Starmer has tendered his resignation after less than two years at the helm of government. Delivering an emotional address outside 10 Downing Street, Starmer confirmed his departure from the leadership of the governing Labour Party, following intense pressure from backbench MPs and cabinet colleagues.

Starmer, who secured a landslide general election victory in July 2024, has faced plummeting personal approval ratings and a sharp decline in party popularity amidst policy reversals, stagnant economic growth, and struggling public services. The decisive catalyst arrived when intraparty rival Andy Burnham—the former Mayor of Greater Manchester- secured a parliamentary by-election victory in Makerfield, a move that positioned him to directly challenge Starmer’s leadership.

"Every decision I have taken has been about putting the country I love first," a visibly emotional Starmer announced.

To avert immediate political instability, Starmer will continue to serve as a caretaker Prime Minister over the summer months. The formal race to elect a new Labour leader is scheduled to launch in July, with his successor expected to assume office by September. Andy Burnham currently stands as the frontrunner to take over the mantle.