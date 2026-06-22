MLA Padma Hazarika Performs Traditional Rituals to Pacify Rising Jiyabharali River

Jamugurihat: In a traditional effort to safeguard local villages from the devastating impact of seasonal floods and riverbank erosion, Sootea MLA Padma Hazarika performed a special worship ritual on the banks of the turbulent Jiyabharali River at Moranakuri Chapari in Jamugurihat.

The sacred prayers were offered with the deep intention of satisfying and pacifying the river, which frequently swells during the monsoon season, threatening agricultural land, livestock, and homes across the region.

Accompanied by local residents and community elders, the legislator invoked divine blessings to ensure the safety, stability, and enduring prosperity of the greater Jamugurihat area during the heavy rainfall cycle.