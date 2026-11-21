Guwahati: The Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2026 announced its award recipients on 20th November through the festival's official Instagram account. The winners include international personalities Taylor Swift, James Cameron and Michael B. Jordan, alongside Indian actors, filmmakers, musicians and television artistes recognised across multiple entertainment categories.

The DPIFF Awards 2026 list features personalities from international cinema, Indian films, television, music and digital entertainment.

Taylor Swift received the International Artist of the Year award, while James Cameron was recognised for his Outstanding Contribution in Global Cinema. Michael B. Jordan won Best Actor in an International Feature Film for Sinners.

Among Indian personalities, Samay Raina was named Comedian of the Year. Kamal Haasan received the Outstanding Contribution to the Film Industry award, while Karan Aujla was named Artist of the Year.

Ilaiyaraaja was recognised for his Outstanding Contribution in the Music Industry.

Which Indian Actors and Films Won Awards?

Ranveer Singh received Best Actor for his performance in Dhurandhar, which also won Best Film. Aneet Padda was named Best Actress for Saiyaara.

The film's music received recognition too, with Faheem Abdullah winning Best Playback Singer and Saiyaara receiving Song of the Year.

Other acting honours included Akshaye Khanna's Recognition for Performance for Dhurandhar, Vineet Kumar Singh's Best Actor in a Supporting Role award and Riteish Deshmukh's Best Actor in a Comic Role recognition.

Rishab Shetty received Critics' Best Actor for Kantara: Chapter 1, which was named Critics' Best Film. Yami Gautam Dhar received Critics' Best Actress.

Who Won in the International Film Categories?

International cinema also featured prominently in the announced winners list.

Michael B. Jordan won Best Actor in an International Feature Film for Sinners, while filmmaker Paul Thomas Anderson received Best Director in an International Feature Film.

Avatar: Fire and Ash was named Best International Feature Film. James Cameron also received the Outstanding Contribution in Global Cinema recognition.

What Were the Television and Web Series Winners?

The awards also recognised performances and productions across television and digital entertainment.

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah was named Television Series of the Year. Smriti Irani received Recognition for Performance for Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2.

Aryan Khan won Best Director (Web Series) for The Ba*ds of Bollywood, which was also named Best Web Series.

Jaideep Ahlawat received Best Actor in a Web Series for Paatal Lok, while Shefali Shah won Best Actress in a Web Series for Delhi Crime 3.

Aditya Dhar received Best Director, while Aditya Dhar, Jyoti Deshpande and Lokesh Dhar were jointly recognised as Best Producers.

The festival's announced list also included awards across acting, direction, production, music and international cinema.

The Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival is a privately organised awards platform named after Dadasaheb Phalke, widely regarded as the father of Indian cinema.

According to the supplied background information, the platform recognises achievements across films, television, music and digital entertainment.

The 2026 winners list brings together Indian and international personalities from different areas of the entertainment industry.