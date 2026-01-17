Zubeen Garg Death Case: Bail Pleas of All Accused to be heard on January 22

Zubeen Garg, one of Assam’s most influential cultural icons, died in Singapore on 19th September 2025 at the age of 52 while on a yacht trip ahead of the North East India Festival. According to Singapore authorities, the singer drowned after going for a swim without a life jacket and later collapsing. Police there stated that he was intoxicated at the time and had declined safety gear, ruling out any foul play.