DPS Duliajan Concludes Inaugural Summer Camp, Highlighting Creativity and Life Skills

Guwahati: The Delhi Public School, Duliajan has successfully concluded its first-ever Summer Camp 2026, providing students with an engaging platform to explore creativity, develop essential life skills, and discover their potential beyond the classroom.

The six-day camp, held from 29th June to 4th July 4, brought together students from Classes 3 to 5 and 6 to 8 for a series of experiential workshops designed to promote holistic learning through participation, collaboration, and hands-on activities.

The programme was the Drama Workshop, conducted by eminent theatre personalities Lalit Dutta, actor, director and executive member of the Pathar Theatre Group; Pabitra Chetia, actor and founder of Pathar Natya Gusti; and Protim Gogoi, actor, music director, folk artiste and executive member of the Pathar Theatre Group. Students also had the opportunity to interact with noted actor, director and folk artiste Alok Mahanta. Through role play, voice modulation, improvisation and stagecraft, participants enhanced their confidence, creativity and communication skills.

The Calligraphy Workshop, led by Dinesh Das, encouraged students to refine their handwriting while fostering patience, precision and artistic expression.

The Kudo Workshop emerged as another major attraction of the camp. It was conducted by experts from Kudo Assam, including Surempha Gogoi, national player and President of the Dibrugarh District Kudo Association; Surajit Borah, international gold medallist, national bronze medallist and Black Belt 1st Dan; and Sensei Mosengfa Gogoi, Assam State President of Kudo Assam, international gold medallist, national referee and IT Head of Kudo India. Young Kudo achievers Rinku Lahon, Nabaditya Lahon, Porikhit Changmai, Trinayan Hazarika and Ashim Jyoti Gogoi also inspired students through demonstrations promoting discipline, resilience and self-defence.

The Western Dance Workshop was conducted by renowned choreographer Bikash Singha, founder of Duliajan Dance Centre, with assistance from Valentina Senapati. The sessions enabled students to explore rhythm, choreography, teamwork and stage performance while building confidence through dance.

In addition to these specialised workshops, students participated in a range of interactive activities, including an unconventional orchestra, survival skills training, poster making, puppet making and fireless cooking. These sessions were designed to encourage creativity, collaboration and practical problem-solving skills.

The camp concluded with a Grand Finale Exhibition and Cultural Programme, during which students showcased their newly acquired skills through performances, exhibitions and creative presentations. The event celebrated the enthusiasm, confidence and personal growth of the participants.

The school expressed its gratitude to the resource persons, teachers, parents and students for their wholehearted support and participation, describing the inaugural Summer Camp as a resounding success. The initiative reaffirmed the school's commitment to providing holistic education and meaningful experiential learning opportunities beyond the traditional classroom.