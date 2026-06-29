Rameswar Teli Seeks Swift Arrest of Prime Accused in Duliajan De-addiction Centre Death Case

Guwahati: Assam Minister Rameswar Teli paid a late-night visit to Duliajan Police Station on 28th June to review the progress of the investigation into the death of 18-year-old Amon Sonar at a de-addiction centre in Naoholia, Duliajan.

During the visit, Teli assessed the status of the alleged murder investigation and directed Officer-in-Charge Dibyajyoti Dutta to ensure the immediate arrest of the prime accused and conduct a thorough, impartial and time-bound investigation into the incident.

As per police, Amon Sonar, a resident of Barua Tiniali in Duliajan, allegedly died after being assaulted at a de-addiction and rehabilitation centre in Naoholia on 19th June. The allegations have been levelled against the owner of the facility, Santosh Limbu, and several others, who allegedly assaulted the teenager under the guise of treatment before fleeing the premises.

Police have so far arrested five people in connection with the case, all of whom have been remanded to judicial custody. However, the prime accused, Santosh Limbu, a resident of the Keketong area in Margherita and owner of the de-addiction centre, remains absconding.

The minister also said he would request Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma to consider introducing a legal provision before the state cabinet to restrict bail for individuals accused of drug trafficking for up to one year.

The incident has sparked widespread concern over the functioning and oversight of de-addiction and rehabilitation centres in the state. Police are continuing efforts to trace the absconding accused while the investigation remains underway.