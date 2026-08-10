DPS Duliajan Hosts Sixth Edition of Model United Nations Conference

Guwahati: Delhi Public School, Duliajan, hosted the sixth edition of its Model United Nations (MUN DHI 6.0) from 7th August to 9th August , bringing together 280 student delegates from schools across Assam for three days of diplomacy, negotiation and deliberation.

The conference was supported by 15 Executive Board members and 28 members of the Organising Committee. It provided students with a platform to debate global issues while developing skills in public speaking, negotiation, diplomacy and leadership.

Sangeeta Baruah, ACS, In-Charge Co-District Commissioner, Dibrugarh, Duliajan, and Nandha Kumar, IFS, Divisional Forest Officer, Dibrugarh, attended the event as chief guests. They encouraged delegates to develop their abilities, build character and appreciate diverse perspectives, stressing the role of dialogue and negotiation in promoting international cooperation.

This year’s conference introduced two new committees , the Prime Minister Situation Room (PMSR) and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN).

Students from several schools, including institutions in Dibrugarh, Tinsukia, Guwahati and Nazira, participated in the event. Diplomats’ Night featured a performance by Band Beera, while the closing ceremony saw certificates presented to delegates, Executive Board members and organisers, along with special awards recognising outstanding participation and performance.