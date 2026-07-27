DPS Duliajan Scripts History at CBSE Cluster-I Meet

Guwahati: The Delhi Public School, Duliajan scripted history by securing the runner-up position at the CBSE Cluster-I Athletic Meet 2026–27, held at Sarusajai Stadium, Guwahati, from 21st to 23rd July. The championship, hosted by Royal Global School, Guwahati, witnessed participation from over 58 CBSE schools and more than 580 athletes competing across various track and field events.

DPS Duliajan registered its best-ever performance, returning with an impressive haul of 30 medals,10 Gold, 7 Silver and 13 Bronze. The school finished just one Gold medal short of the championship title.

The result also marked significant progress for the school, which improved from its third-place finish last year to second place this year, reflecting the sustained efforts of its athletes and coaching team.

A contingent of 36 athletes represented DPS Duliajan at the championship, of whom 17 qualified for the CBSE National Athletic Meet, the highest number of national qualifiers in the school’s history.

The Under-14 qualifiers are Ishika Sonowal, Janmasha Kashyap Sarmah, Aayushi Hazarika, Araina Mazumdar, Preesha Saikia, Numeet Singh Saikia, Tonay Raj Duwarah and Prankurjit Saikia.

In the Under-17 category, Debosmita Debnath, Chinmoyee Gogoi, Satyam Yadav and Arunav Boruah secured qualification.

The Under-19 qualifiers are Upasana Das, Arniban Moran, Ankuran Kataki, Ponkham Rajkhowa and Ayan Chetri.

Debosmita Debnath Completes Historic Gold Hat-Trick

One of the standout achievements of the meet came from Debosmita Debnath, who created history by clinching the gold medal in the Girls’ Under-17 Discus Throw for the third consecutive year — 2024, 2025 and 2026.

The feat is a milestone for DPS Duliajan, marking the first time in the school’s 25-year history where a student has won Gold in the same event in three successive editions of the CBSE Cluster Athletic Meet.

The school’s Gold medalists at the meet included Ishika Sonowal, Janmasha Kashyap Sarmah, Numeet Singh Saikia, Tonay Raj Duwarah, Debosmita Debnath and Upasana Das. Several other athletes added to the tally with Silver and Bronze medal-winning performances across track and field events, taking the overall medal count to 30.

Coach Arun Kumar Gupta’s dedicated guidance and the Sports Department’s efforts, combined with the athletes’ hard work and determination, played a key role in this historic achievement.

With a historic runner-up finish, 30 medals and a record 17 national qualifiers, DPS Duliajan will now look to carry its strong run of form into the CBSE National Athletic Meet.