Dr. Ranoj Pegu Reviews Education Sector in Dima Hasao

Guwahati: The Assam Education Minister Dr Ranoj Pegu chaired a review meeting at PM Shri Maibang Higher Secondary School, today to assess the progress and development of the education sector in Dima Hasao district.

The meeting focused on ongoing educational initiatives, infrastructure development, academic standards and challenges faced by educational institutions across the hill district. Discussions also covered the implementation of government schemes and measures to improve access to quality education.

During the visit, Dr. Ranoj Pegu also went to Maibang Degree College, where he interacted with the principal and faculty members. He discussed the institution’s academic environment, existing infrastructure and future development plans.

The Education Minister subsequently inspected the 50-bedded hostel and Kalachand High School to review the facilities available to students and assess the need for improvements in accommodation and learning infrastructure.

The visit was aimed at evaluating the ground-level situation in educational institutions and identifying areas requiring government intervention.