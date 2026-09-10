DRI Seizes Protected Species in Assam and Meghalaya

Guwahati: The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) has intensified its statewide crackdown on illegal wildlife trafficking, uncovering a major cross-border network involved in the smuggling of protected species and wildlife derivatives, officials said.

Over the past 10 days, the agency conducted six intelligence-driven operations across the country, seizing two leopard pelts, 180 live Indian star tortoises, 12 live Tokay geckos, nearly 24 kg of pangolin scales and around 500 grams of tiger bones. Thirteen people were arrested in connection with the operations, according to a Ministry of Finance release issued on Wednesday.

In Assam, DRI officials intercepted two people at Keokhali on 5th September and recovered 12 live Tokay geckos. The species is protected under Schedule I of the Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972.

The geckos and the two accused were handed over to the Range Forest Officer of the Biswanath Wildlife Division for further legal action.

In neighbouring Meghalaya, DRI officials intercepted a Bolero truck heading towards Mawhati in Ri-Bhoi district on 7th September . A search of the vehicle led to the recovery of 14.68 kg of dried pangolin scales concealed in three bags. The accused and seized material were handed over to the Range Forest Officer in Nongpoh.