Cold-Blooded Murder: Ramanuj Goswami Urges Others Not to Repeat His Actions

Guwahati: Today, morning Ramanuj Goswami, the accused in the murder of his wife, Riya Talukdar Goswami, made a brief statement while being taken to Hatigaon Police Station.

When reporters asked Goswami what he had done with Riya’s fingers, he smiled and responded, “Jai Shri Ram. Good morning.” His reaction came amid the ongoing investigation into the gruesome murder.

Goswami then made an appeal to the public, acknowledging the seriousness of his alleged actions. “I have one request. What I have done is very wrong. Seeing me, I hope nobody else does this,” he said while speaking in front of the cameras.

Mean while,police recovered CCTV footage of Goswami leaving the flat shortly after allegedly killing Riya. The footage is being examined by police and forensic team as part of the investigation into the circumstances surrounding the murder.

On Wednesday, Hatigaon Police also seized the refrigerator from Goswami’s residence in Basishthapur, which he allegedly used to conceal Riya’s severed head after the killing. A forensic team was present during the search, and other articles were also seized for examination.