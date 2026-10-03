Drone Attack Reported at NSCN-K (YA) Commander’s Residence in Myanmar

Guwahati: A reported drone attack targeted the residence of NSCN-K (YA) commander Akham Konyak at Langkho village in Myanmar’s Sagaing Division, as per local residents. The incident reportedly took place at wee hours of 3rd October . People of that area said two civilians were injured in the attack, while no civilian deaths had been reported at the time of publication.

Earlier reports had suggested that the Indian Army carried out a drone strike on a camp of Naga insurgents in the area and that Akham Konyak, a cadre of the NSCN-K (YA), was killed. However, local sources said no NSCN cadre was injured in the incident. The casualty details and circumstances of the reported attack could not be independently verified.

The incident comes amid heightened security tensions along the India-Myanmar border following an attack near Nampong in Arunachal Pradesh’s Changlang district on 29th September.

An Assam Rifles patrol reportedly came under attack during the incident, in which Havildar Jankhokai Kuki was killed and four personnel were injured. The NSCN/GPRN (YA) and the Revolutionary People’s Front (RPF) later claimed responsibility for the attack, although their additional claims could not be independently verified.

Security forces have since intensified search and area-domination operations in the region.