Droupadi Murmu to confer Sangeet Natak Akademi Fellowships and Awards on 13th August

Guwahati: ThePresident Droupadi Murmu will confer the Sangeet Natak Akademi Fellowships and Awards for 2024 and 2025 at a ceremony in New Delhi on 13th August , honouring distinguished contributions to India’s music, dance, theatre and traditional performing arts.

The ceremony will be held at 11.30am at Vigyan Bhawan, with President Murmu attending as the Chief Guest. The honours are being presented by the Sangeet Natak Akademi, India’s National Academy of Music, Dance and Drama.

Seven eminent personalities have been selected as Akademi Fellows, or Akademi Ratna, for the period. They include Ramlal Bareth, AV Anand, Rita Ganguly, Puru Dadheech, Chittaranjan Jyotishi, Pasumarthi Rattaiah Sarma and Sudharani Raghupathy.

The Akademi Awards for 2024 and 2025 recognise artists across Hindustani and Carnatic music, classical and traditional dance, theatre, folk and tribal arts, puppetry and other performing-art traditions.

The 2024 music honours include artists such as Arun Kashalkar, Nirmalya Dey, Rakesh Chaurasia and Anand Bhate, while dance awardees include Rajeswari Sainath, Bipul Chandra Das, Prema Ozah Borbayan and Bichitrananda Swain.

Union Culture Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat and other senior officials will also grace the ceremony.