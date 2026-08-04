Uzbekistan’s FM Saidov Bakhtiyor Odilovich calls on President Droupadi Murmu

New Delhi: Uzbekistan's Minister of Foreign Affairs Saidov Bakhtiyor Odilovich called on President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi on Monday.

During the meeting, the two leaders agreed that the visit offers an opportunity to identify new areas of bilateral cooperation and deepen partnership across various sectors.

"Mr Saidov Bakhtiyor Odilovich, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Uzbekistan, called on President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan. The President said that both countries share deep historical, cultural, and civilisational ties, rooted in ancient trade routes. The two leaders agreed that this visit provides an opportunity to identify new areas of bilateral cooperation and deepen our mutually beneficial partnership across diverse sectors," the President's Secretariat posted on X. (IANS)

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