Guwahati: The All Assam Motor Transport Association (AAMTA) has threatened an indefinite Assam transport strike from 26th November, unless the state government addresses its demands by 25th November.

The All Assam Motor Transport Association has called for government intervention over problems associated with the implementation of vehicle safety regulations and the availability of supporting infrastructure.

According to the association's position outlined in the supplied report, commercial vehicle owners and drivers are facing difficulties because of alleged irregularities in the implementation of transport rules and limited facilities for meeting regulatory requirements.

The association has raised three major areas of concern: speed limiting devices, vehicle location tracking systems and inadequate vehicle fitness testing facilities.

It has sought action from the Assam Transport Department and the state government to address these issues before the proposed shutdown begins.

AAMTA has called for improvements in the infrastructure required to implement mandatory vehicle safety regulations.

One of its key concerns involves the installation of speed limiting devices. According to the report, Guwahati has only one agency providing installation services for these devices.

The association has sought multiple authorised installation agencies to make the process more accessible to commercial vehicle operators.

It has also raised concerns about vehicle location tracking systems, another requirement covered by its objections to the implementation of transport regulations.

Apart from regulatory implementation, AAMTA has highlighted shortcomings in the infrastructure available to commercial transport operators.

The association has called for adequate vehicle fitness testing facilities, which are required for vehicles undergoing fitness-related checks. It has also pointed to the lack of designated parking spaces for commercial vehicles across Assam.

According to the association, these infrastructure gaps add to the difficulties faced by vehicle owners and drivers while complying with transport requirements.

The demands therefore cover both the availability of regulatory services and the broader infrastructure needed to support commercial transport operations.

AAMTA announced its proposed agitation at a press conference on Tuesday. The association has given the Assam government until today, to address its demands. If the government fails to resolve the issues by the deadline, the association has threatened to suspend commercial transport services indefinitely from 26th November .

The proposed action could affect commercial transport services across the state.

The supplied report does not mention any official response from the Assam government or the Assam Transport Department to the association's demands.

AAMTA is seeking government intervention on the implementation of vehicle safety regulations, authorised installation facilities, fitness testing infrastructure and commercial vehicle parking.

The 25th November deadline is the immediate point of focus, with the proposed indefinite shutdown scheduled to begin the following day if the association's demands remain unaddressed.