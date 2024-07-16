Durand Cup 2024: Mohun Bagan Super Giant, East Bengal FC Drawn In Same Group

With a recent regulation by the national federation – AIFF – barring the employment of foreign players in the domestic football leagues, the CFL derby saw the two sides with only Indian names locking horns in the battle of prestige. This was also the first meeting between the two rivals in CFL after a break of five years (they last met in the local league in 2019). The CFL also put in place a rule that mandated every participating team to have a minimum of four ‘sons of soil’ in the playing eleven.

Mohun Bagan SG managed to pull one back late in injury time (90+6 minutes) through its Kashmiri recruit, Suhail Bhat. East Bengal was reduced to 10 men in the 77th minute when Joseph Justin was marched off following his second booking.