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Assam: Nine-Year-Old Girl Dies in E-Rickshaw Accident in Fakirganj

The girl sustained injuries in the accident and was immediately rushed to Fakirganj Model Hospital for medical treatment
Assam: Nine-Year-Old Girl Dies in E-Rickshaw Accident in Fakirganj
Assam: Nine-Year-Old Girl Dies in E-Rickshaw Accident in Fakirganj
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Guwahati: A nine-year-old girl died after an e-rickshaw accident on the road leading to Hamidabad Higher Secondary School in Fakirganj, Assam. The deceased has been identified as Zulekha Khatun, daughter of Delbar Ali, a resident of Fakirganj.

As per information, the girl sustained injuries in the accident and was immediately rushed to Fakirganj Model Hospital for medical treatment. However, doctors declared her dead on arrival.

The tragic incident has sent shockwaves through the locality, with residents expressing grief over the death of the young girl. Her untimely demise has left the family and the local community mourning the loss.

Further details are awaited.

Also Read- Assam: Seven-Year-Old Girl Killed After Being Hit By Tipper In Cachar

rickshaw
Fakirganj
road rash
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